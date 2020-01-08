“No Victims Among Iraqi Forces”: Iraq Military On Missile Strikes

It was the primary time Iran straight focused a US set up with ballistic missiles

A complete of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops in Iraq however there have been no Iraqi casualties, the army in Baghdad mentioned Wednesday after the in a single day assault.

The assertion made no point out of Iran, which claimed that it had fired ballistic missiles on the Ain al-Asad airbase in retaliation for the US killing of a high Iranian common.

“Between 1:45 am and 2:15 am (2245 GMT and 2315 GMT) Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 on the Ain al-Asad air base and … five on the city of Arbil,” the Iraqi army mentioned.

“There were no victims among the Iraqi forces,” it added, however didn’t point out whether or not or not there have been casualties amongst overseas troops.

Ain al-Asad is the biggest airbase the place US-led coalition troops are based mostly.

Arbil is the capital of the Kurdish area, and a high official from the regional authorities mentioned no American army base or US consulate was hit there.

The official additionally mentioned there have been no casualties in Arbil.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter following the strike to say an “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now”.

“So far, so good!” he wrote.

It was the primary time Iran straight focused a US set up with ballistic missiles.

Over the past two months, US troops and even the embassy in Baghdad had been focused in additional than a dozen rocket assaults that Washington blamed on pro-Tehran teams, however none had been claimed.

