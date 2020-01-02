No West Bengal tableau for Republic Day parade 2020, Centre rejects proposal

Didi is enjoying video games with the individuals of Bengal, claims PM Modi in Siliguri.

The tableau proposal of West Bengal received rejected for Republic Day Parade celebration this yr after skilled committee made a number of objections, the Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday, January 2.

“The tableau proposal of the government of West Bengal was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of government of West Bengal was not taken forward for further consideration by the expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting,” stated the Defence Ministry in a press release.

It’s pertinent to say that the tableau of presidency of West Bengal was shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2019 as an end result of the identical course of. The ministry acknowledged that proposals of 16 States and Union Territories and 6 Ministries and Departments shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2020.

“There is a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Parade as per which Ministry of Defence invites proposals for tableau from all States/Union Territories and Central Ministries/Departments,” the Defence ministry stated.

The tableaux proposals acquired from numerous States and Union Territories and Central Ministries and Departments are evaluated in a sequence of conferences of the Professional Committee comprising of eminent individuals within the discipline of artwork, tradition, portray, sculpture, music, structure, choreography and others.

Panel examines proposals on foundation of theme, idea, design and its visible impression

The panel examines the proposals on the idea of theme, idea, design and its visible impression earlier than making its suggestions. As a consequence of time constraints arising out of general length of the parade, solely a restricted variety of tableaux will be shortlisted for participation within the parade.

The choice course of in vogue, results in participation of one of the best tableaux within the parade. It acknowledged that the tableau proposal of presidency of West Bengal was examined by the skilled committee in two rounds of conferences. The tableau proposal of presidency of West Bengal was not taken ahead for additional consideration by the skilled Committee after deliberations within the second assembly, the ministry added.