No, WhatsApp is not rolling out dark mode (yet): Fact check

three most anticipated WhatsApp options













WhatsApp is the world’s largest cross-platform IM app utilized by over 1.5 billion customers. The Fb-owned firm, regardless of its safety fiascos, managed to remain folks’s favorite as new options preserve rolling in. However WhatsApp has been surprisingly mum about highly-anticipated options, reminiscent of darkish mode.

A number of reviews have been claiming that WhatsApp has began rolling out darkish mode for some customers as part of its beta testing, which it often does earlier than public rollout. The much-anticipated function was stated to be rolled out to Android beta customers whereas iOS beta model was quickly to be launched.

In case you are questioning why your Android beta model was not up to date with the change, you are not alone. In truth, there is no proof to help that darkish mode has certainly been rolled out even for some beta customers.

WhatsApp new optionsREUTERS

Reality verify

Many of the media reviews cited WABetaInfo, the weblog that tracks WhatsApp developments, for the app’s darkish mode rollout. However WABetaInfo clarified that it had made no such assertion on its web site or on Twitter.

The weblog has usually shared bits and items about WhatsApp’s darkish mode, however there hasn’t been a single occasion the place the rollout was affirmed. To additional make clear doubts and debunk all of the reviews suggesting in any other case, WABetaInfo tweeted that WhatsApp just isn’t rolling out the Darkish Theme.

WhatsApp replace on darkish modethrough Twitter

WhatsApp’s Disappearing Messages

Moreover darkish mode, a number of media homes reported that some WhatsApp customers acquired one other function referred to as Disappearing Messages. Whereas reviews recommended that the function has been rolled out to some customers, WABetaInfo issued one other clarification on the continuing reviews about WhatsApp’s new function and referred to as out such reviews for being “clickbait.”