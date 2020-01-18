Nobel Laureates Abhijeet Banerjee, Esther Duflo Speak To NDTV: Highlights

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo spoke to HEARALPUBLICIST’s Prannoy Roy
New Delhi:
Nobel laureates Abhijeet Banerjee and Esther Duflo right this moment spoke with HEARALPUBLICIST’s Dr Prannoy Roy on a spread of topics from Randomised Management Trials, to what to anticipate from the upcoming Finances and a spread of different topics associated to economics.
Listed here are the highlights of Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee’s dialogue with HEARALPUBLICIST:
- Abhijit Banerjee on conventional economics- “I guess one thing that i feel traditional economics did well to emphasize was the idea that before you question someone’s rationality, think about how they think”.
- Esther Duflo on the J-PAL programme- “About 17 years ago we created a partnership which is really a network called J-PAL or the Jameel Poverty Action Lab which now has an office in almost every continent. Well, not one in Antarctica yet!”
- Esther Duflo on footprint of the J-PAL programme- “We have done studies in about 80 countries, but India is where we have done most of the studies. And where our office is the biggest. So we have about 200 permanent staff members. At any moment there are 1,000 people in the field directly collecting data. At this point I hope they’re eating their meal and getting their sleep!”
- Abhijit Banerjee on an analogy of economics with plumbing- “I think plumbing is a lot what economics should be about. Which is, here’s a problem. The toilet is choked. It’s smelling, what do you do about it? And there are a few things we can do, before we call the plumber. You can try them out. And that particular mindset of assuming that the problem is well defined, the toilet is choked, and its solvable by a set of steps rather than by some philosophical gesture”.
- Esther Duflo on Randomised Managed Experiment on influence of girls as the pinnacle of panchayats– “I did this project with Raghabendra Chattopadhyay where we looked at the impact of having women as the head of the panchayat. And we had a nationwide randomised controlled experiment in front of us because which village was reserved to elect a woman was randomly assigned. So the first thing we had to do was fight with our field officers. Because they are saying “why are you losing your time. These ladies are simply puppets of their husbands. They don’t seem to be speaking. They don’t seem to be doing something. It could’t make a distinction. It is best to do another undertaking about one thing else that you’d truly discover one thing.” And getting over that was our first fight with our own staff. Then we once had the first results, the purpose of this project was to show that these women actually do make a difference. They make different decisions. However shy and coy they might look like, but they are invested”.
- Abhijit Banerjee on microcredit- “People took microcredit. They bought refrigerators. They probably ate better or watched television. They didn’t get richer. So the median person, the 90 per cent who got micro credit you can say precisely that nothing happened to their earnings”.
