'Nobody Can Be Compared To Shivaji': Warrior King's Descendant On Book Row

BJP chief Udayanraje Bhosale is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Mumbai:

BJP chief Udayanraje Bhosale, who’s the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Tuesday mentioned no one on this planet might be in comparison with the 17th century Maratha warrior king.

Taking to reportersamid the controversy over a guide evaluating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Maratha king, Mr Bhosale mentioned solely Shivaji Maharaj might be referred to as the “Janata Raja” (king who is aware of all the pieces about his individuals).

“Calling someone ”Janata Raja” is belittling Shivaji Maharaj,” the previous Satara MP mentioned, with out taking any title.

Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is called the “Janata Raja” in political circles. “There was only one ”Janata Raja” and that was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, so think before calling someone ”Janata Raja”,” mentioned Mr Bhosale, who stop the NCP final 12 months to be a part of the BJP.

The guide, titled “Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, written by BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has created a political storm in Maharashtra, the place Shivaji Maharaj is a extremely revered determine.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi authorities, have criticised the guide for evaluating Modi with Shivaji Maharaj, calling it “insulting”.