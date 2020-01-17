Noel Fielding says he feels like ‘Tom without Jerry’ after Sandi Toksvig departs Bake Off

Noel Fielding has stated that Sandi Toksvig’s departure from the Nice British Bake Off has left him feeling like “Tom without Jerry.”

The comic took to Twitter to share his views on his fellow comic’s exit from the nation’s favorite tent, claiming that he would miss the “wonderful times” the pair had shared.

He wrote, “I really feel like Tom with out Jerry ! Mick and not using a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the great instances we obtained to play collectively within the tent!

“Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x [sic]”

Toksvig introduced her resolution to depart the favored baking contest on Thursday 16th January following three years presenting alongside Fielding.

The pair had each joined in 2017 after the present’s transfer from BBC One to Channel four, changing earlier hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Toksvig stated that she was leaving as a way to give attention to different tasks, which embody the upcoming Channel four collection The Write Offs, which appears to be like on the challenge of grownup literacy.

She stated, “As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Hypothesis as to who would possibly substitute Toksvig is already rife, with names similar to Fielding’s erstwhile Would possibly Boosh collaborator Julian Barratt, former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, and comic Jo Model – who at the moment presents spin-off present Further Slice – all talked about as doable successors.