Noel Fielding teases return of ‘The Mighty Boosh’

Noel Fielding has hinted there might be extra of The Mighty Boosh within the new decade.

The comic and tv presenter, who co-wrote in addition to starred within the surreal cult comedy sequence with Julian Barratt from 2004-09, posted a picture of himself and Barratt on Instagram and urged it’s time for a comeback.

View this post on Instagram There actually wasn’t sufficient Boosh this decade ! let’s attempt to rectify that within the subsequent one 😉 x A submit shared by Noel Fielding (@noel_fielding) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:08am PST

“There really wasn’t enough Boosh this decade! let’s try and rectify that in the next one,” Fielding wrote beneath the photograph.

Final 12 months Fielding and Barratt returned as The Mighty Boosh for the primary time in 5 years to grow to be the UK’s File Retailer Day ambassadors for 2019.

“We are approaching singularity, when computers will overtake and replace us. Therefore, it suddenly felt prescient to outwit them and somehow save our precious early recordings onto a format that the dawning artificial intelligences will not see as a threat,” Barratt mentioned of their acceptance to be ambassadors.

The Mighty Boosh comedy troupe has existed in lots of creative kinds since its inception in 1998 – from stand-up exhibits and gigs to a radio sequence and a celebrated TV present.

In recent times, Fielding has co-presented The Nice British Bake Off since its transfer from the BBC to Channel four, whereas Barratt has starred in TV exhibits together with Flowers and Killing Eve.