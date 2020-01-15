Noel Gallagher plans to build state-of-the-art woodland gym in his £8m Grade II Hampshire mansion 

By Jack Wright For Mailonline

Printed: 10:54 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:05 EST, 15 January 2020

Noel Gallagher (above) purchased his £8million Hampshire mansion, full with swimming pool and tennis court docket, final Could

Noel Gallagher is planning to construct a state-of-the artwork woodland gymnasium in his new £8million Grade II Hampshire mansion.

The previous Oasis star, 52, purchased the seven-bedroom property – full with swimming pool, tennis court docket, croquet garden and library – final 12 months.

However planning paperwork despatched to his native planning authority present the Do not Look Again In Anger singer needs so as to add a first-class gymnasium to the house.

Gallagher’s submission to South Downs Nationwide Park Authority acknowledged: ‘The constructing has been designed to supply for a house gymnasium.

‘The constructing is to be positioned in an space of semi-woodland, in shut proximity to different outbuildings on web site, and near a secondary entry to the positioning.

‘The size of the constructing is proportionate to the general measurement of the property.

‘The property advantages from far-reaching views over the encompassing hills.’

The 52-year-old plans so as to add a first-class woodland gymnasium to his property, paperwork submitted to South Downs Nationwide Park Authority appear to point out

Gallagher’s transfer is the newest in his plan to revamp his nation residence, and follows the invention of an energetic bat roost within the mansion’s roof

Gallagher submitted plans in September to take away a wall on the primary flooring and create an enlarged dressing room and ensuite bogs.

However upon discovering an energetic bat roost within the roof, the Wonderwall singer requested ecologists to find out if the work would disturb the protected species.

After a number of visits, together with analysing bat droppings, they decided that no work to the nation residence needs to be achieved between final November and this March to keep away from any potential disturbance to hibernating bats.

The daddy-of-three, who grew up on a Manchester council property and later loved a hedonistic life-style at Supernova Heights in London, purchased the Hampshire mansion, primarily based within the South Down Nationwide Park close to Petersfield, final Could.

He and his spouse Sara MacDonald, 48, reportedly moved from London out to the nation, out of concern of stabbings within the nation’s capital.

It is usually thought the transfer would make his 12-year-old son Donovan’s enrollment at an unique public faculty, round 15 minutes away, simpler.

Noel Gallagher’s Hampshire mansion (above) was beforehand residence to famend inside designer Philippa Thorp, who added a brand new staircase and turned the storage right into a visitor annexe. Earlier than her, it was residence to the brother of Alec Douglas House

Gallagher put his previous property in Warwick Avenue, London in the marketplace for £11million in 2016 however was nonetheless on sale in April this 12 months, by which era the Oasis co-founder had slashed the asking worth to £7.94million.

The Hampshire mansion was beforehand residence to famend inside designer Philippa Thorp, who purchased the property for £three.6million in 2007.

Thorp undertook an in depth refurbishment of the home, with a 1960s extension which was painted pink on the surface and each different color on the within.

On the time of the renovation, she mentioned: ‘It was the view throughout the valley that offered it to me-I knew that the home could possibly be fastened.’

Thorp constructed a brand new staircase, in addition to remodeling the storage right into a visitor annexe and linking the 2 with a up to date glass atrium.

The primary bed room, with prolonged views out throughout the nationwide park has a four-poster mattress and an enormous walk-in wardrobe.

It additionally has three visitor bedrooms, together with a double-bunk room in an adjoining brick-and-flint cottage.

The Grade II mansion has additionally been the house of William Douglas House, the youthful brother of ex-Tory Prime Minister Alec Douglas House.