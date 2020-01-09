Noida Police Chief Vaibhav Krishna Suspended For Violating Service Rules

Vaibhav Krishna mentioned the video on social media having his image is “morphed”

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh authorities has suspended considered one of its most well-known IPS officers, Vaibhav Krishna, who was chief of police in Gautam Budh Nagar or Noida within the Nationwide Capital Area. The set off was a leaked letter purportedly written by the officer to his superiors, alleging rampant corruption within the ranks of Uttar Pradesh Police together with in opposition to 5 serving IPS officers and critical costs of bribes for postings. All 5 IPS officers have additionally been faraway from area postings.

Mr Krishna has additionally been within the information for a cell phone video of an alleged intercourse chat that includes him and an unidentified girl that went viral in the previous couple of days. The officer says the video is morphed and has filed a First Info Report or FIR. The UP authorities says preliminary investigations have revealed the video was not morphed.

“There will be zero tolerance against any corruption. We have formed a three member SIT with senior officers. They will complete their probe on all aspects of the case in 15 days. We will act against any other person found guilty in the case,” a press launch issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s workplace mentioned.

In a press convention within the final week of December, Mr Krishna had mentioned that the viral video on the social media having his image and a lady’s voice within the background is “morphed” and is a part of “conspiracy” by legal parts to malign his picture. He mentioned that within the final one yr, he has taken strict motion in opposition to the organised crime and extortion racketeer’s within the district, and they’re now hatching conspiracies to settle their rating. “I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image,” Mr Krishna had instructed media.

The allegations had come across the identical time a letter written by the identical officer in August final yr to his superiors in Lucknow was additionally leaked to the press, allegedly by Mr Krishna himself. Within the letter, Mr Krishna describes rampant corruption in postings and tenders by at the very least 5 serving UP law enforcement officials of the Indian Police Service or IPS.