Nolan Arenado feels “disrespected” as Rockies GM Jeff Bridich nixes trade talks

On the identical day Rockies normal supervisor Jeff Bridich put the brakes on the Nolan Arenado commerce rumors, the all-star third baseman broke his silence Monday saying he felt “disrespected.”

Bridich made it clear that Arenado will probably be with the Rockies after they open spring coaching subsequent month in Scottsdale, Ariz. He additionally made it clear that, at the very least for now, commerce talks are off the desk.

“With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that,” Bridich stated. “We now have listened to groups concerning Nolan and actually nothing has come of it. We’re going to transfer ahead just about as we anticipated — with Nolan within the purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that.”

Requested about Bridich’s feedback, Arenado stated: “I really don’t care what’s being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there.”

Arenado declined to elaborate on what he meant by “disrespected.”

The commerce rumors, which started as a whisper throughout baseball’s winter conferences in early December, picked up steam this month on a nationwide stage.

Arenado, 28, signed an eight-year, $260 million deal final February, so he’s nonetheless owed $234 million for seven years. The seven-time Gold Glove winner and five-time all-star can decide out of his contract after the 2021 season, that means commerce stays a risk over the subsequent two years if the Rockies fail to place a successful product on the sector.

Arenado’s contract additionally incorporates a full no-trade clause, that means he can reject a commerce to a group he doesn’t like.

Sources had beforehand informed The Denver Put up commerce taking place earlier than spring was unlikely, however those self same sources harassed that if the Rockies didn’t play properly within the first half of the 2020 season a commerce would turn out to be extra probably after the all-star break.

Numerous stories have tied an Arenado commerce to the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves, however sources informed The Put up that the Rockies’ asking worth was very excessive for a participant already thought of among the finest third basemen in baseball historical past.

When Arenado signed his new contract final yr, he was full of optimism.

“I love this group, and that’s why I committed here,” Arenado stated. “I’m snug right here and it feels proper with this younger group we’ve got. The grass isn’t at all times greener on the opposite aspect, and I actually imagine we are able to win. I wouldn’t make this choice if I didn’t imagine that. I’m right here for the

Nonetheless, after making the playoffs in 2017-18, the Rockies stumbled to a 71-91 file final season, clearly irritating Arenado.

“How do I evaluate this team? We’re behind,” he informed The Denver Put up in mid-September. “We’re going to lose close to 90-some games. And that wasn’t the plan when I signed, that wasn’t the goal.”