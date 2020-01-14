Non-smoking mother-of-three, 45, dies of lung cancer on Christmas Day

A mother-of-three died of lung most cancers on Christmas Day – lower than two years after the previous nurse went to her GP with chest pains.

Debbie Platts died at dwelling in Sapcote, Leicestershire, on the age of 45 on Christmas morning, after a two-year battle with the illness.

Debbie began displaying signs in February 2018, waking up one morning with excruciating again ache and a chest an infection.

As her ache endured, she determined to get checked out to see what was mistaken, and a CT scan and biopsy revealed she had a mass on her left lung.

Mom-of-three Debbie Platts (pictured along with her husband Sam) died at dwelling in Sapcote, Leicestershire, on the age of 45 on Christmas morning, after a two-year battle with lung most cancers

Docs informed them the devastating information that she had terminal most cancers which might solely be managed by remedy.

The selfless former nurse – who was a non-smoker – shared her story by means of a well-liked weblog and Fb web page, as she wished to consolation and help others residing with the sickness.

She left behind her husband Sam and her three daughters, Chanel, Taylor and Paris.

Sam stated she remained optimistic proper till the top regardless of changing into nearly unable to stroll.

‘It has been a tough couple of years however the previous couple of months have been actually tough. Her sickness took over rather a lot in direction of the top’, he stated.

‘She was lovely, she was wonderful, she was the nicest, most caring lady I met. She was good, all the time smiling, even on the finish.’

Sam stated she remained optimistic proper till the top regardless of changing into nearly unable to stroll. She is pictured three days earlier than she died

Debbie was decided to hold on with life as regular and created a Fb web page, Nurse with the massive ‘C’urse, the place she frequently posted pictures and updates about her remedy and future plans.

She informed LeicestershireLive final yr : ‘I did not need sympathy or pity, I simply wished my story to be heard, as a result of when you find yourself given a analysis like this, you’ll be able to have all of your shut household and pals with you however nonetheless really feel so remoted, scared and alone.’

She spoke of the problem of residing with most cancers, saying: ‘It is one of many final issues I consider at evening and inside minutes of being awake, it is there on the forefront of my thoughts.

‘I attempt to distract myself pondering of all of the great issues I’m but to expertise and locations I want to go to. It helps me to manage.

‘I want these objectives to intention in direction of in order that on the dangerous days, it is my family members, objectives and recollections that get me by means of.’

Debbie in hospital, being visited by her child niece. The household introduced her dying on Christmas Day with a submit on the Fb web page

Debbie and Sam bought married in summer time 2018 at Sketchley Grange Lodge they usually frolicked in Ibiza and Rhodes, regardless of her sickness.

The household introduced her dying on Christmas Day with a submit on the Fb web page.

It urged folks to ‘maintain on to everybody you like slightly tighter and slightly longer tonight and by no means take the great instances with no consideration as a result of life might be so merciless and snatch these valuable moments away.’

Sam stated: ‘We nonetheless did Christmas dinner and everybody got here spherical. Actually, extra folks got here spherical than we anticipated.

‘We had about 25 to 35 folks. It is what she would have wished.’

Her funeral at South Leicestershire crematorium was attended by some 300 folks, with Chanel studying out a poem that was written particularly for the event.

Sam, 37, stated he’s decided to maintain elevating consciousness of lung most cancers, as folks misconceive that it is a smoker’s sickness, whereas Debbie by no means smoked.

He and round 30 household pals are participating in a charity bike trip from Leicester to Skegness in support of Loros Hospice, who offered take care of Debbie in her remaining weeks.

Additionally they plan to maintain the weblog and Fb web page going.

Requested what recommendation he would give to a household whose cherished one had simply been given a terminal most cancers analysis, Sam stated: ‘Everybody takes issues otherwise, it is such a tough factor to cope with.

‘It’s a must to attempt to be as optimistic as potential. Look into all of the choices you’ve got.

‘Hope is an excellent factor, maintain it with you all the best way.

‘In case you let issues get on high of you, issues can deteriorate extra rapidly.

‘We had dangerous information and dangerous information, however Debbie all the time stayed optimistic.’

For the newest updates from the household, go to the Nurse with the massive ‘C’urse Fb web page.

Go to the Loros Hospice web site for extra details about the charity bike trip.