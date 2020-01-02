Nook Inc. commercial for Animal Crossing: New Horizons now available in English

2020 is an particularly essential 12 months for Animal Crossing followers, who’re lastly getting handled to a brand-new installment within the collection – Animal Crossing: New Horizons – for Nintendo Swap on March 20. To showcase the upcoming launch, Nintendo unveiled a particular Nook Inc. industrial earlier this week in Japanese. The identical industrial has since been re-uploaded by Nintendo of America with English subtitles for Western followers to marvel at. You’ll be able to test it out within the embedded video under: