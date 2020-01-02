News

Nook Inc. commercial for Animal Crossing: New Horizons now available in English

January 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Nintendo Change

alba

By alba

Go away a Remark on Nook Inc. industrial for Animal Crossing: New Horizons now accessible in English

2020 is an particularly essential 12 months for Animal Crossing followers, who’re lastly getting handled to a brand-new installment within the collection – Animal Crossing: New Horizons – for Nintendo Change on March 20. To showcase the upcoming launch, Nintendo unveiled a particular Nook Inc. industrial earlier this week in Japanese. The identical industrial has since been re-uploaded by Nintendo of America with English subtitles for Western followers to marvel at. You may test it out within the embedded video beneath:

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment