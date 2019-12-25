Norfolk mother strikes gold for second time with snap of the royals going to Christmas Day service

By James Gant For Mailonline

A mom who took a well-known image of the ‘fab 4’ two years in the past has struck gold with one other beautiful shot of the royals.

Karen Anvil from King’s Lynn, Norfolk, captured the Sussexes and Cambridges on their strategy to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on her cellphone in 2017.

And this 12 months she was on the scene once more, snapping Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte strolling with Prince Charles forward of the Christmas Day service.

She stated she was delighted to see the younger members of the Royal household – and even handed ‘cheeky’ Charlotte a present.

Ms Anvil informed Sky Information: ‘She came visiting together with her mum, she appreciated the doll. Her manners are excellent – however she’s cheeky, she wasn’t in any respect scared.’

She added in a tweet: ‘She is slightly monkey!!! I like her!’

She stated Prince George’s manners have been additionally ‘excellent’.

Addressing the environment at Sandringham, marred by Prince Andrew’s absence within the wake of his car-crash Newsnight interview, she stated: ‘This morning there was a special really feel – there have been numerous questions on Andrew and so many theories about whether or not he’d be right here or not.

The Prince of Wales is present in an image taken by Ms Anvil in the present day

‘I have been right here for 3 years, and this 12 months it’s positively completely different. However it’s packed right here.’

After the 2017 success, Ms Anvil introduced in an everyday month-to-month revenue of between £600 and £6,000 in royalties.

She described the second as like a ‘lottery win’, and one of many first purchases she made was a mattress, having slept on a mattress on the ground for 18 months.

Ms Anvil had been ready exterior the church with daughter Rachel within the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals on their manner in.

Photographers from all over the world jostled for place to seize a photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the then newly engaged Harry and Meghan – but it surely was Ms Anvil who trumped all of them.