Cult '60 s people singer-songwriter Norma Tanega has died, The New York Occasions studies. In line with her lawyer, Alfred Shine, she handed away at her dwelling in Claremont, California on 12 / 29 after a battle with colon most cancers. She was 80.

Norma Cecilia Tanega was born in Vallejo, California and grew up in Lengthy Seashore. Her father, Tomas, was a Navy bandmaster and musician, and Tanega started taking classical piano classes at age 9. As a youngster, she wrote poetry, ran her faculty’s artwork gallery and exhibited work at Lengthy Seashore’s Public Library and Municipal Artwork Middle, and continued taking part in piano. At 17, she went to Scripps Faculty on a scholarship and went on to earn a grasp's in fantastic arts from Claremont Graduate Faculty .

After spending a summer season backpacking round Europe, Tanega moved to New York Metropolis and have become concerned within the people music scene in Greenwich Village. Whereas working a summer season job as a camp counselor within the Catskills, she was found by producer Herb Bernstein; he launched her to the 4 Seasons songwriter Bob Crewe, who signed her to his New Voice report label in 1965.

Tanega's first single and solely hit, “Walkin 'My Cat Named Dog,” reached # 22 on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart and have become a world success, inspiring covers from up to date artists Barry McGuire, the T-Bones, Artwork Blakey, and the Crusaders. The tune's recognition earned her appearances on American Bandstand and The place The Motion Is and a spot on a nationwide tour with Gene Pitney , Bobby Goldsboro, Chad And Jeremy, and the McCoys.

After releasing her debut album, additionally known as Walkin 'My Cat Named Canine , in 1966, Tanega toured England, the place she met the singer Dusty Springfield. The 2 entered right into a romantic relationship and lived collectively in London for 5 years, throughout which Tanega helped write songs like “No Stranger Am I,” “The Color Of Your Eyes,” and “Earthbound Gypsy” for Springfield. In 1971, she launched her second and remaining solo album, I Don't Suppose It Will Damage If You Smile , for the British division of RCA Data.

When Tanega's relationship with Springfield ended, she moved again to Claremont, taking jobs instructing music and English as a second language at native public colleges and turning into an adjunct professor of artwork at California State Polytechnic College, Pomona. She continued portray and have become concerned about experimental music, taking part in earthenware devices with Scripps ceramics professor Brian Ransom’s Ceramic Ensemble within the 1980 s.

Over the following few a long time, she carried out in varied musical initiatives together with Hybrid Vigor, the Latin Lizards, and Baboonz. He early work has been coated by Thee Oh Sees, Dr. Hook, Yo La Tengo, and They Would possibly Be Giants, and she or he was reintroduced to a bigger viewers in 2015 when her tune “You're Dead” was used within the opening credit of the Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's nice vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows . Revisit her work under.