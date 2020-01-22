“Normalcy Acrobatics”: Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter On Ministers’ J&K Visit

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited Srinagar at present and interacted with locals.

New Delhi:

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has termed the week-long ministerial visits to the union territory as “normalcy acrobatics”, and stated the centre’s “outreach” was nothing however the ruling BJP’s “concern for vote bank politics”. Her sharp assault comes as Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited Srinagar at present and interacted with locals.

Ms Mufti’s mom, together with former CMs Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, have been below detention since August 5 final yr, when the centre introduced in parliament its mega selections – scrapping particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

“Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel under a crippling internet shutdown and political leaders remain detained. There is massive surveillance and heavy troop presence yet curated photo ops continue,” she tweeted from her mom’s account, attaching pictures of Mr Naqvi assembly avenue distributors.

“With 52 visits planned for Jammu and 7 for Kashmir GOIs (Government of India’s) ‘outreach’ should be viewed through the prism of BJP’s sole concern of vote bank politics and desperation to ensure it doesn’t lose its grip on Jammu. Article 370, Ayodhya verdict and CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) were decisions that only serve the BJP’s interest,” she added.

Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel below a crippling web shutdown & political leaders stay detained. There’s huge surveillance & heavy troop presence but curated picture ops proceed https://t.co/uPpRzVPi3W — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 22, 2020

Practically six months after blocking cell phone providers, the centre final week restored pay as you go providers. It had earlier restored landlines. Web, barring 2G community in some areas, nevertheless, has remained suspended.

The centre over the months has launched some political detainees; however Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah are nonetheless in detention.

The centre says normalcy has returned to the union territory. Earlier this month, envoys of a number of international locations, together with the US, undertook a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir. The envoys from the European Union did not comply with be a part of the delegation as they didn’t desire a “guided tour”, sources from Europe had informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

A group of central ministers, together with Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, is visiting Kashmir to unfold “awareness” in regards to the deserves of the centre’s resolution to revoke Article 370.