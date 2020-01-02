January 1, 2020 | 10:07pm

A North Carolina couple cooking a frozen pizza Monday inadvertently charred a snake that by some means discovered its method contained in the oven, a report mentioned.

Amber Helm and her husband, Robert Helm, discovered the “crispy critter” 10 minutes into cooking their dinner once they seen a foul odor emanating from the range at their Wake Forest house, based on The Information & Observer.

“I opened up the oven and thought ‘is that part of the oven?’ I looked more closely and it was a snake,” the mom of two instructed the paper.

Helm was undecided how the snake discovered its method into the oven, however mentioned there have been no reptiles inside when she cooked a ham on Christmas.

“I’m not happy about the way that the snake died,” she mentioned. “That’s a sad way to go for any living thing.”

Her husband wanted to get the reptile out of the oven.

“I put the oven on self clean after I pulled that crispy critter out,” he mentioned.

The incident left the household on edge.

“I have two little boys so I’m just so concerned,” she mentioned. “Every time I see a shadow I’m like freaking out.”