North Korea thinks new nuclear talks with the US are merely Kimpossible.

A rep for the nation batted down the concept a birthday greeting from President Trump to chief Kim Jong Un would restart the negotiations, which have been stalled for the reason that males met final February in Vietnam.

“We have been deceived by the U.S., being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” international ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan stated Saturday.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, ‘personal,” he added.

Kim Jong Un is believed to have turned 36 on Wednesday. Trump likes to boast about being pals with the dictator, repeatedly claiming to be “in love” with him.

