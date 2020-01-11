North Korea Wants US To Fully Accept Its Demands To Resume Nuclear Talks

Kim Jong Un threatened an illustration of a “new strategic weapon” quickly.

North Korea stated Saturday it had acquired Donald Trump’s letter wishing a contented birthday to chief Kim Jong Un, however warned it is going to return to nuclear talks solely when Washington absolutely accepts its calls for.

The US president and Kim have held three conferences since June 2018 however negotiations have been largely deadlocked because the breakup of their Hanoi summit final February.

Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s international ministry adviser, stated Trump’s congratulatory letter had arrived within the remoted, nuclear-armed state straight from the US.

“As acknowledged by the world, it is true that the personal relations between (Kim Jong Un) and President Trump are not bad,” he stated in an announcement carried by the official KCNA information company.

Nevertheless, it could be “absent-minded” to anticipate Pyongyang to renew dialogue due to that heat private relationship, the assertion continued.

“We have been deceived by the US, being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” the adviser stated.

On the gridlocked nuclear talks, he stated that reopening dialogue would solely be potential within the case of Washington’s “absolute agreement” on the problems raised by North Korea.

However the senior official was sceptical that the US would settle for these calls for, saying: “we know well that the US is neither ready nor able to do so. We know… the way we should go and will go on our way.”

At a gathering of his ruling social gathering in December, Kim Jong Un declared an finish to North Korea’s moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile checks.

The chief additionally threatened an illustration of a “new strategic weapon” quickly.

Saturday’s assertion on KCNA got here a day after South Korea’s presidential safety adviser stated Trump had requested Seoul to ship his birthday message for Kim.

North Korea has by no means formally confirmed Kim’s age or date of beginning — however on January eight, 2014, basketball star Dennis Rodman sang him “Happy Birthday” earlier than an exhibition match in Pyongyang.

The adviser warned South Korean authorities in opposition to attempting to behave as a mediator between the US and the North.

“The South Korean authorities had better not dream a fabulous dream that we would return to the dialogue with thankful feelings for the birthday greetings like someone,” he stated.

