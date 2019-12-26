North Korea’s ‘Christmas surprise’ fails to materialise as US spy planes swarm over the peninsula

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:36 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 03:58 EST, 26 December 2019

North Korea’s ‘festive shock’ for Donald Trump has didn’t make an look after 4 US spy planes swarmed over the peninsula on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day amid fears the rogue state may conduct a missile take a look at.

The President had stated the dictatorship may ship him a ‘good current’ similar to a vase, relatively than a navy one.

Pyongyang has threatened to take ‘unspecified motion’ if sanctions usually are not lifted by 2020, experiences AP, and stated its ‘reward’ will depend upon Washington’s actions.

4 planes – together with a Rivet Joint, International Hawk and Cobra Ball – flew at 31,000 and 53,000 ft above the North Korean peninsula on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day amid fears the dictatorship might be making ready to conduct an additional missile take a look at

Donald Trump has stated the North may ship him a pleasant current, similar to a vase. He’s pictured above answering questions from reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Christmas Eve

4 plane – together with a Rivet Joint, International Hawk and Cobra Ball, flew over North Korea at 31,000 and 53,000 ft, in line with tracker Plane Spots.

One of many planes additionally performed missions over the East Sea, subsequent to Korea’s shoreline, and returned to its base within the Sea of Japan this morning.

It’s uncommon for this variety of plane to conduct a mission across the peninsula on the identical time, experiences YNA, maybe illustrating how severely Washington is taking the nation’s feedback.

When requested in regards to the threat of a missile take a look at whereas on vacation in Florida, Trump stated: ‘Possibly it’s a gift the place he sends me an attractive vase versus a missile take a look at.

‘I could get a pleasant current from him. You don’t know. You by no means know.’

Kim Jong Un’s regime has threatened to take motion if sanctions usually are not lifted by 2020. The chief is pictured above strolling to fulfill Trump within the demilitarised zone in June this 12 months

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit between Trump and Kim fell aside.

A brand new satellite tv for pc picture of a manufacturing unit the place North Korea makes navy gear used to launch long-range missiles reveals the development of a brand new construction.

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric was requested whether or not Secretary-Common Antonio Guterres had a message for Kim on Christmas Eve concerning their alleged ‘Christmas reward’.

‘Our message is to the management of the Democratic Individuals’s Republic of Korea to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to renew working‑stage talks with america,’ he stated.

‘Diplomatic engagement is the one pathway to sustainable peace and full denuclearisation and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.’