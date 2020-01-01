Northampton student Melody Maxwell reveals she was raped on New Year’s Eve by Obi Forgive

A college pupil has revealed how she was raped on New Yr’s Eve after her attacker spiked her drink at a celebration.

Melody Maxwell, 19, was celebrating with buddies at a pub in Northampton on December 31 2018 when she blacked out.

The very last thing she remembers is consuming prosecco because the New Yr’s Eve countdown performed out on the audio system.

Hours later she was discovered stumbling across the city centre by police and awoke with out her underwear in her mom’s automobile.

CCTV confirmed her being led away from the pub to a grassy space behind it by a person referred to as Obi Forgive. Forensic checks later revealed her drink was spiked and he had raped her.

The College of Manchester genetics pupil stated: ‘Officers assume I used to be spiked as I’ve no reminiscence of the night time. I am glad that I can not keep in mind what occurred.

‘I do not need to be a sufferer, as a substitute I need to present that you could transfer on from such a horrific assault.’

In June 2019, Forgive, 28, of London, was jailed for 11 years at Northampton Crown Court docket.

On Christmas Day 2018, Melody’s mom Jamie, 38, a receptionist, revealed she was taking her daughter to Paris in January 2019 as her Christmas current.

Her daughter stated: ‘I would all the time needed to see the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum.’

Days in a while New Yr’s Eve, Miss Maxwell was on the brink of exit together with her buddies in her house city after finding out onerous at college.

She stated: ‘We headed to a pub in a taxi and I texted Mum to let her know the place we have been going.

‘She replied telling me to remain protected. Minutes later, I used to be consuming vodka and coke whereas singing alongside to Mariah Carey’s All I need for Christmas is you.

‘Out of the blue it was the midnight countdown. My buddies handed round a bottle of prosecco and I took a swig of it. That is the very last thing I keep in mind.’

At round 5am Miss Maxwell awoke in her mom’s automobile with a blanket round her shoulders and her underwear round her ankles. Her purse, bag and cellphone had disappeared.

She stated: ‘I used to be panicked. Mum revealed that the police had discovered me stumbling round and shouting for assist, they usually referred to as her.

‘However I had no recollection of the place I would been. On the police station, I handed in my sparkly silver gown I would purchased particularly for New Yr’s in addition to my underwear.

‘Then I gave an announcement, however I could not give the officers any data. Again at house, I slept most of New Yr’s Day.’

The next morning, was referred to as by a detective who instructed she bear a forensic take a look at.

At first she selected to not, wanting to place the night time behind her.

However then she observed an enormous bruise on her thigh and her groin was sore.

She added: ‘I referred to as the detective again and, an hour later, I used to be having blood checks at Northampton Normal Hospital.

‘That day, officers confirmed that I would been sexually assaulted and that my drink might need been spiked.

‘That they had additionally discovered my cellphone and bag, and have been investigating.

‘Per week later, police found CCTV footage of me leaving the pub with an unknown man.

‘He’d led me to a grassy space behind the pub after which returned alone an hour later.’

Detectives shared a picture of him within the native newspaper, hoping to establish him.

Per week later, officers arrested a person after the pub bouncer had recognised him.

Miss Maxwell stated: ‘Whereas I waited for the person to seem in courtroom, I went to Paris with my mum.

‘However I could not benefit from the journey because it was tainted with the data of my assault.

‘And it wasn’t straightforward going again to college, I discovered it troublesome to focus in lectures and a few days I may barely get off the bed.

‘However I labored as onerous as I may and received excessive grades in my exams.’

In June 2019, Obi Forgive, 28, of London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court docket and denied raping Melody.

Investigators advised the courtroom that Forgive had searched for ladies who have been drunk and that Melody had probably undergone a 50-minute assault.

Forgive had tried to hide proof of his actions by altering his garments earlier than returning to close by golf equipment, attempting to find extra victims.

The decide ordered him to serve an additional 5 years on licence and he was positioned on the intercourse offenders’ register for all times.

Miss Maxwell stated: ‘Realizing he was lastly behind bars was a reduction.

‘I am simply glad that I’ve no recollections of the assault. He is by no means proven regret for what he did to me, however I will not let it maintain me again.

‘Whereas everybody’s elevating a toast at midnight on 31 December this yr, I will be asleep by 10pm. I am going to by no means have fun New Yr once more.’