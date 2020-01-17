Northern Colorado adds another McCaffrey to its football coaching staff

The Northern Colorado soccer crew added somewhat extra McCaffrey household taste to its teaching workers.

Max McCaffrey, eldest son of just lately named Bears head coach and former Bronco Ed McCaffrey, was welcomed to the teaching workers in a tweet despatched out by the crew’s Twitter account Friday afternoon.

There will probably be a couple of McCaffrey on workers for the Bears! Welcome @notoriousmax25!

The Valor Christian grad was a large receiver at Duke earlier than stints with 5 totally different franchises within the NFL. He was drafted within the eighth spherical of the XFL draft final October by the DC Defenders, however it’s unclear whether or not or not he nonetheless intends to play.

Ed McCaffrey was named UNC coach in December following two seasons as Valor Christian’s head coach — a run that included one state title. He replaces Earnest Collins Jr., who was let go after posing a 28-72 file in 9 seasons in Greeley.

“I’m so happy to be here and I want to bring championship football back to the University of Northern Colorado,” Ed McCaffrey mentioned at his introductory information convention.