Northern Colorado tops Montana State 68-59 in Big Sky clash

GREELY — Jonah Radebaugh scored 17 factors and Bodie Hume added 14 as Northern Colorado beat Montana State 68-59 on Thursday night time, handing the Bobcats their first Large Sky loss.

Northern Colorado (Eight-5, 1-1), earned its fifth consecutive residence victory, grabbing the lead halfway by means of the primary half and never letting go. Trent Harris added 10 factors and 6 rebounds. Kai Edwards had 11 rebounds for the Bears.

Amin Adamu scored a career-high 26 factors for the Bobcats (Eight-6), and his jumper halfway by means of the second half pulled Montana State to inside 4, 45-41.

Harris answered on Northern Colorado’s subsequent possession, then rebounded an Adamu miss and later hit from distance to start out a 6-1 run for the Bears. Northern Colorado didn’t let the Bobcats inside six the remainder of the best way.

Jubrile Belo added 13 factors and 7 rebounds for Montana State. Bobcats main scorer Harald Frey (17.5 ppg) was held to 5 factors on 2-for-7 taking pictures.

Northern Colorado performs Montana at residence on Saturday. Montana State takes on Southern Utah on the highway on Saturday.