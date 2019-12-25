Norwegian Author And Former Spouse Of Princess, Ari Behn Dies At 47

Ari Behn printed his first e book in 1999.

Stockholm, Sweden:

Norwegian writer Ari Behn, who was beforehand married to the nation’s Princess Maertha Louise, died on Wednesday aged 47, his supervisor instructed AFP, saying he had dedicated suicide.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” Behn’s supervisor Geir Hakonsund stated in an electronic mail to AFP.

Behn printed his first e book in 1999, a group of brief tales whose English translation is “Sad as hell”.

He rose to public prominence in 2002 after marrying the Norwegian royal Maertha Louise, and so they wrote a e book about their marriage ceremony with the title “From heart to heart”.

The couple had three daughters collectively earlier than saying their divorce in August 2016.

Associates and public figures expressed their condolences on Wednesday, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and the royal household.

“Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us,” the Royal Home of Norway stated in an announcement.

Behn additionally wrote a number of novels and performs, and in 2018 printed his final e book, “Inferno,” wherein he detailed his battle with psychological well being points.

