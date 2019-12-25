Norwegian Princess Martha Louise’s ex-husband takes his own life

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:50 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:00 EST, 25 December 2019

They stated Ari Behn, who was the daddy of Martha Louise’s three kids, had taken his personal life

The ex husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise has taken his personal life, it has been introduced tonight.

The Royal Palace confirmed the information in an announcement on Christmas Day which stated Ari Behn, 47, who was the daddy of Martha Louise’s three kids, had died by suicide, leaving family and friends shocked and grief-stricken.

In an announcement this night, King Harald stated: ‘It’s with nice disappointment that the Queen and I’ve acquired the message of Ari Behn’s passing.

‘Ari has been an necessary a part of our household for a few years, and we supply heat, fond recollections of him.

‘We’re grateful that we bought to know him.

‘We grieve that our grandchildren have now misplaced their pricey father, and have deep compassion for his dad and mom and siblings, who now ahr misplaced their pricey son and brother.

‘We ask that Ari’s rapid household get some relaxation throughout this tough time.’

Geir Hakonsund, Mr Behn’s supervisor, stated on behalf of his household: ‘It’s with disappointment in our hearts that we, the closest kinfolk of Ari Behn, announce at present that he has taken his life.

‘We ask for respect for our privateness within the coming time.’

The ex husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise has taken his personal life, it has been introduced tonight. The Royal Palace confirmed the information in an announcement on Christmas Day (Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn pose with their daughter Maud Angelica as they go away the Rikshospitalet in Oslo Could three, 2003)

In 2017, Mr Behn accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of allegedly groping him underneath the desk at a Nobel Peace Prize live performance.

Recalling the alleged incident in 2007, he stated: ‘We had a terrific discuss, he sat proper beside me.

‘After 5 minutes he stated, ‘hey, let’s exit and have a cigarette’. Then he places his hand underneath the desk and grabs me by the balls.’

Behn stated he put Spacey off by telling him: ‘Er, perhaps later.’