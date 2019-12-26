Norwegian Tourist Under Scanner For Protesting Citizenship Law: Sources

Hundreds protested the Citizenship Modification Act over the past two weeks.

A Norwegian nationwide, in Kochi on a vacationer visa, has come below the scanner of Bureau of Immigration authorities over her suspected participation in an anti-CAA protest within the metropolis three days in the past, an official stated on Thursday.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Workplace (FRRO), below the Union Residence Ministry, is investigating the matter after it got here to know by the social media that the Norwegian lady allegedly participated within the protest towards Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on December 23, the official stated.

The motion comes shut on the heels of a German pupil who took half in anti-CAA protests in Chennai was directed to go away the nation since his participation in demonstrations over home points allegedly violated visa laws.

“We are investigating whether the foreigner has violated Visa norms or not”, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer Anoop Krishnan instructed PTI when requested about stories that JanneMette Johansson was summoned to the FRRO workplace for questioning.

“We can’t say a concrete action is taken into it. An inquiry is on,” he stated.

He stated the company got here to know in regards to the participation of the international nationwide within the protest from the social media platform.

The Norwegian lady is visiting Kochi on a vacationer visa.

Ms Johansson had reportedly stated in a Fb publish that she had participatedin the “Peoples Long March” towards the CAA.

Within the Chennai incident, pupil Jakob Lindenthal, who was on an trade programme and hooked up to the Physics Division of the Indian Institute of Know-how (IIT) Madras, had taken half within the institute campus and held a placard that had an oblique reference to the Nazi persecution of the Jews in Germany between 1933-45 in the course of the Hitler regime.

He had left the nation final week.