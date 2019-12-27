Norwegian woman directed to leave country for taking part in anti-CAA protests

A Norwegian lady named Janne-Mette Johansson, who participated within the anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest in Kerala has been requested to depart the nation by Foreigners Regional Registration Workplace (FRRO) for visa violation.fb

The girl recognized as a 71-year-old Janne Mette Johansson is travelling on a vacationer visa when she took half within the anti-CAA protests at Kochi on Monday (December 23). The authorities mentioned that she violated the visa guidelines by collaborating within the protest and has been requested to depart the nation by Friday (December 27) 6 pm.

Johansson had additionally posted footage of the protest on her Fb deal with. “This afternoon I participated in a protest march; People’s Long March. It started out from Gandhi Circle Ernakulam and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco da Gama Square Cochin, while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up,” learn one among her posts.

Janne Mette Johansson's fb submit

Indian visa prohibits foreigners from collaborating in protests

The immigration officers had questioned her on Thursday. “I joined the protest after getting permission from the local police station. I would not have participated in the protest had I known I was breaking the Indian law,” mentioned Johansson, reported Manorama.

The visa guidelines set by the Indian authorities prohibits overseas nationals visiting the nation for any objective from collaborating in protests. Foreigners Regional Registration Officer in Kochi, Anoop Krishnan, IPS mentioned that she isn’t being deported. “The immigration department is not mulling legal action against Johansson at the moment. Those are future things,” provides the report.

Johansson reached India in October this yr and got here to Kerala final week. She visited Mumbai and Lucknow earlier than coming to Kerala. Her visa will expire in March 2020.