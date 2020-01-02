Norwich 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Norwich are going into a vital interval as they purpose to beat the drop with loads of factors nonetheless to play for.

January

11: Manchester United v Norwich (three:00pm)

18: Norwich v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

22: Tottenham v Norwich (three:00pm)

February

1: Newcastle v Norwich (three:00pm)

WINTER BREAK

15: Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

23: Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)

28: Norwich v Leicester (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup ultimate participation

March

7: Sheffield United v Norwich (three:00pm)

14: Norwich v Southampton (three:00pm)

21: Norwich v Everton (three:00pm)

April

four: Arsenal v Norwich (three:00pm)

11: Norwich v Brighton (three:00pm)

18: Watford v Norwich (three:00pm)

25: Norwich v West Ham (three:00pm)

Might

2: Chelsea v Norwich (three:00pm)

9: Norwich v Burnley (three:00pm)

17: Manchester Metropolis v Norwich (three:00pm)

Norwich package 2019/20

Norwich have unveiled a fade yellow-to-green house package for the brand new 2019/20 season.

And their purple away package is alleged to have divided followers already!

Try the brand new Norwich package for 2019/20 right here.

???? @Em10Buendia #ncfc pic.twitter.com/GxTBDKXU31 — Norwich Metropolis FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 6, 2019

Norwich switch information

Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Patrick Roberts (Man Metropolis) – Mortgage

Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) – Free

Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) – Mortgage

Archie Mair (Aberdeen) – Undisclosed

Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Sam Byram (West Ham) – £750,00zero

Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) – £300,00zero

OUT

Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) – Undisclosed

James Husband (Blackpool) – Mortgage

Tristan Abrahams (Newport) – Free

Steven Naismith (Hearts) – Free

Ivo Pinto (Zagreb) – Free

Yanic Wildschut (Maccabi Haifa) – Free

Norwich stadium information

Title: Carrow Street

Capability: 27,244

Location: Norwich

Yr opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

