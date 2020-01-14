“Nose Getting Blocked”: Severe Pollution In Chennai After Bogi Festival

Chennai: The officers of the town’s Air pollution Management Board are monitoring the state of affairs.

Extreme air air pollution and smog have hit Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, the place individuals on Monday noticed the Bogi custom during which outdated or discarded supplies are burnt. The lanes had been dotted with bonfires, and a thick blanket of smog engulfed the town. Plastic supplies and polythene luggage had been being burnt in residential areas. Many, together with cricketer Ravi Shankar Ashwin, have complained of getting respiratory drawback.

“Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it’s worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions. There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand,” he tweeted.

Huge smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, complete nostril getting blocked and black discharges later within the day. I’m not positive if it is price spoiling the planet additional within the identify of traditions. There needs to be a option to educate everybody and make them perceive🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Bogi, an age-old custom, noticed a day earlier than the Pongal competition, signifies destruction of filth and ushering within the new Tamil month of Thai.

“We usher in the Tamil month of Thai by burning old material. This is our tradition. None burns tyres now a days. We only burn sack and mats. There is no problem,” Anand Babu, a neighborhood instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Nonetheless, the Chennai company shared footage of its staff holding tyres seized from those that reportedly had plans to burn them.

Rajeswari, a neighborhood, who burnt garments this morning outdoors her dwelling, stated tyres shouldn’t be burnt.

This yr, the Tamil Nadu authorities and the state’s air pollution physique had launched a marketing campaign to dissuade individuals from burning plastics. The apply causes well being hazards and a dip in visibility, resulting in huge delays in flights, that they had argued. On Tuesday, three flights had been delayed in Chennai.

The Air pollution Management Board says burning of outdated supplies, significantly plastics and rubber, has drastically come down through the years as a consequence of their sustained campaigns.