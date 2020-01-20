Not Aishwarya Rai but this actress was offered Pradeep Sarkar’s Binodini Dasi

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘everlasting love’













Pradeep Sarkar is all set to direct his subsequent biopic on the lifetime of 19th century Bengali courtesan-turned-theatre actress-singer, Binodini Dasi, also referred to as Nati Binodini, who dominated the Kolkata stage for over a decade, beneath the tutelage of the well-known actor and playwright Girish Chandra Ghosh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pradeep Sarkar who can be directing the movie has roped in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the function. If she goes forward, will probably be her subsequent Bollywood film after Fanney Khan (2018). Based on a report in Bollywood Hungama, “Aishwarya has given a verbal nod to the film as she has liked the story. The final script is getting locked and she has given a verbal nod to it. The script is also in the final draft now and the paperwork with Aishwarya is left.”

However the preliminary alternative for Binodini Dasi was not Aishwarya Rai however Deepika Padukone. A commerce supply mentioned, “Nati Binodini played more than 80 roles in different plays and was among the first generation of actresses on the Kolkata stage in the 19th century. She retired from the stage at the age of 25, got married and returned years later as a singer.”

Film covers Binodini Dasi life over a time period

“It’s a role any actress would love to play as the movie covers the courtesan’s age over a period of time – from when she was a courtesan, became a theatre actress, to her marriage and came back as a singer. The makers met Deepika a couple of months ago to give her a story narration. She liked the story and agreed to read the script.”

Nonetheless from RamleelaPinterest

“However then she received busy with Chhapaak promotions and saved them hanging in limbo saying that she would get again to them. Lastly, her staff reverted after greater than a month saying that she could not do the film as she wished to do light-hearted topics and never heavy or critical motion pictures, which might devour her emotionally.”

Deepika Padukone who’s celebrating the success of her final launch ‘Chhapaak’ is drained doing emotional movies and is trying ahead to some rom-com and massy movies.

Talking about Binodini Das, the movie can be made in Hindi. Whereas a Bengali film, documentary and play has been made on her life, this would be the first time film can be made in Hindi. Whereas Nati Binodini’s life historical past is in public area, the film may also have chapters from Binodini’s autobiography, Amar Katha, which recounts her life story and talks concerning the males in her life. The e book rights are with Vasant Thakkar.