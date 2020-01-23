Not Amar Jawan Jyoti, PM To Pay Homage At War Memorial On Republic Day

PM Modi will go to the Nationwide Battle Memorial earlier than the graduation of the parade

New Delhi:

In a primary Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to fallen troopers on the newly-built Nationwide Battle Memorial in New Delhi on the Republic Day as an alternative of Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch, officers stated.

The enduring memorial within the India Gate complicated behind the cover was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 final 12 months.

Amar Jawan Jyoti is symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier’s helmet over it with an everlasting flame burning beside it. It was inbuilt 1972 beneath the India Gate arch to commemorate troopers martyred within the Indo-Pak Battle of 1971.

Tri-Providers chiefs pay respect on events of nationwide significance like Independence Day, Republic Day on the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial on January 26 morning before the commencement of the Republic Day Parade, and lay a wreath at the memorial in the presence of the three services chiefs and the Chief of the Defence Staff,” a senior official of the Military stated.

Military Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, all three of them, had assumed cost as service heads final 12 months.

“Only the PM will lay the wreath at the National War Memorial,” the official stated.

This can even be the primary time, a Chief of the Defence Employees, will participate within the Republic Day celebrations, he stated.

Former Military chief, Common Bipin Rawat on January 1 had taken cost because the nation’s first Chief of Defence Employees whose mandate will probably be to herald convergence in functioning of the Military, the Navy and the Indian Air Power.

Unfold over an space of roughly 40 acres, Nationwide Battle Memorial contains 4 concentric circles, namely- the “Amar Chakra”, “Veerta Chakra”, “Tyag Chakra” and the “Rakshak Chakra” with names of 25,942 troopers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

It additionally features a central 15.5-m obelisk, an everlasting flame and 6 bronze murals depicting well-known battles fought by the Indian Military, Air Power and the Navy in a lined gallery (Veerta Chakra).

The memorial is devoted to troopers killed in the course of the Indo-China Battle in 1962, Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Retaining Power Operations in Sri Lanka and within the Kargil Battle in 1999, and in addition these within the UN peacekeeping missions.

The 42m-high India Gate was constructed in the course of the British Raj because the All India Battle Memorial Arch to honour the troopers who died within the First World Battle (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan Battle (1919). The landmark has the names of troopers inscribed on its floor.

“Over 80,000 Indian laid their lives in those campaigns and India Gate bears names of 13,516 etched over its surface. Amar Jawan Jyoti was built to commemorate India’s victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. So, both flames will have their own importance,” a senior Military official had stated forward of the inauguration of the Nationwide Battle Memorial.