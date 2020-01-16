“Not Bothered At All” If Congress Ends Tamil Nadu Alliance, Says DMK

DMK’s Durai Murugan was reacting to Congress accusing his social gathering of not following coalition dharma.

The DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, strained due to a disagreement over native physique polls, has hit one other low with a DMK chief saying his social gathering is “not bothered at all” if the Congress exits the partnership.

DMK treasurer Durai Murugan on Wednesday reacted sharply to a Congress chief accusing his social gathering of not following coalition dharma throughout allocation of seats for the native physique polls.

“If they leave the alliance, let them go. What is the harm? We are not bothered if the Congress goes out of the alliance, in particular, I am not concerned,” Durai Murugan informed reporters.

Requested if DMK’s vote share could be hit with out Congress, he mentioned: “No, not at all. Only if they (Congress) have a vote share ours (votes) will get reduced.”

The feedback drew an immediate response from Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who questioned: “Why did not this wisdom dawn before the Vellore parliamentary bye-election?”

The DMK-Congress rift went public when Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri accused DMK chief MK Stalin of shortchanging the social gathering by not allotting a good variety of posts of native physique chiefs. The Congress mentioned it was not given any of the 27 district panchayat chief posts.

An upset DMK then boycotted an opposition assembly in Delhi known as by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to debate technique to oppose the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

It’s a shocking flip for the one-time shut allies, particularly as Mr Stalin, throughout final 12 months’s nationwide election, had been one of the vital vocal supporters of a Congress-led coalition with Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

DMK chief TR Baalu mentioned Mr Alagiri might have prevented making a public assertion in opposition to their chief. “We did not take part in the meeting since our chief was accused of violating coalition dharma. The statement is a direct accusation on the DMK president,” Mr Baalu, a Lok Sabha MP, informed reporters on Monday.

Mr Alagiri has reportedly regretted his outburst since then in a gathering with Sonia Gandhi. On whether or not the allies might transfer on from the dispute, Mr Baalu mentioned: “Time will tell whether (ties) have returned to the old status or not.”