“Not Changed My Core, It Remains Saffron”: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray’s comment prompted a barb from his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray (File)

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated on Thursday that although he has discovered new allies in state politics, he has not modified his “saffron” color.

Mr Thackeray ditched the BJP after the Maharashtra meeting polls final 12 months and shaped authorities with the assistance of the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday felicitated Uddhav Thackeray for fulfilling his promise to his father, Sena founder Bal Thackeray, that he would set up a Shiv Sena chief minister within the state. January 23 is Bal Thackeray’s start anniversary.

“I have chosen a new political path by taking along old political rivals as allies. I have not changed my colour, my core (“Antarang”). It continues to remain saffron,” he stated, apparently countering criticism that he forsook Hindutva for the sake of energy.

Uddhav Thackeray’s comment prompted a barb from his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who, talking at his social gathering’s perform earlier within the night, stated, “I don’t change the colour of my party to form the government.”

Hitting out on the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the previous ally broke its pre-poll promise (to share the chief minister’s submit) and tried to label him as a liar.

“The BJP had broken ties with the Sena in 2014 and formed government with “invisible” support. It was then that when you (BJP) were exposed,” he stated.