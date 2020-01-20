Not drones, fleet of e-rickshaws will start delivering your Amazon orders soon

Inside world’s largest Amazon campus in Hyderabad













Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ go to to India had many shock bulletins. From $1 billion funding to digitise small and medium enterprises to providing 10 lakh jobs in India and predicting exports of Made in India items price $10 billion by 2025, Bezos is extremely optimistic about Amazon’s future within the nation. That is not it, Amazon introduced a brand new mode of transportation to fulfil buyer deliveries in India.

Ever since Amazon talked about Prime Air, which delivers packages to clients utilizing drones, clients have been wanting to see the tiny, autonomous flying machines in motion. However we have not heard something on that entrance but, however Amazon has one thing new for its Indian shoppers.

Bezos took to Twitter to unveil Amazon’s new fleet of absolutely electrical rickshaws that will probably be used for buyer deliveries throughout India. Amazon’s chief has pledged to make the e-commerce big internet carbon impartial by 2040 and use 100 % renewable power by 2030. The fleet of e-rickshaws in India will deal with the delicate local weather change difficulty.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launches e-rickshawsIANS

Your subsequent Amazon supply in e-rick!

The flamboyant CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce platform shared a video the place he’s seen using the corporate’s new electrical supply rickshaw to make the announcement. “Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon,” Bezos tweeted on Monday.

Amazon’s e-rickshaws appear like conventional three-wheeled supply rickshaws with a single seat for the driving force and a closed storage compartment on the again. The gray rickshaws have Amazon’s brand and point out “100% electric.” Amazon has procured totally different sized e-rickshaws for appropriate deliveries.

Amazon deliveries will arrive in e-rickshaws in IndiaREUTERS/Mike Segar

Within the video, Bezos is seen driving one of many new electrical rickshaws and main an entire pack of different drivers to type the corporate’s brand, captured in an aerial shot.

Amazon delivers about 10 billion gadgets a 12 months, which requires huge-scale transportations. It’s not clear how quickly the e-rickshaws will change the present mode of transportation for Amazon deliveries in India. Whereas it might be some time earlier than we see drones delivering our packages, it is going to actually be a change to see new e-ricks fulfil buyer deliveries in India.