Not Enough Trains, Police Exam Candidates Throw Stones At Rajdhani

No trains have been scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari, the place the examination centres have been positioned.

Patna:

Tons of of offended college students – who needed to seem for an entrance examination for Bihar Police – threw stones at a prepare, blocked rail and highway visitors on Saturday in Hajipur, about 21 km from Patna, as they accused the administration of not operating particular trains for them.

Protests spiraled uncontrolled as college students – who had utilized for the publish of constable – attacked the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Categorical from Guwahati and threw stones at it. No trains have been scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari, the place the examination centres have been positioned, they stated. In addition they blocked the highway main as much as the railway station, information company ANI reported.

In a clip, college students might be seen clinging on to the prepare engine and gates of the overcrowded coaches. Visuals additionally confirmed some college students making an attempt to enter the prepare via home windows. College students from Kaimur and Sasaram districts have been on the railway station.

