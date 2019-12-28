“Not For Politics”: Congress’s DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Jesus Statue

DK Shivakumar stated he was simply fulfilling a promise made to the individuals of Karnataka.

Bengaluru:

Congress’s DK Shivakumar – who has been focused by a number of BJP leaders this week over sponsoring a Jesus statue in his constituency – stated on Friday that he was simply fulfilling a promise made to the locals. The 57-year-old chief laid the inspiration of the 114-foot tall statue in Karnataka’s Harobele, about 80 km from Bengaluru, on Christmas.

“People had told me they wanted a statue of Jesus Christ in Harobele as there was no statue of Christ in the area. I had promised that I will help and I have done my job. It is not for politics or power. One has to do some things for self-satisfaction in life,” the Kanakapura MLA informed information company ANI, including that he had informed the locals to not assemble any statue except the land belonged to them.

“I am from a rural constituency where people have given me love and strength. In my constituency, I have built hundreds of temples. More than 30 acres of property in three locations have been given to government education institutions. I have also bought properties and donated them to various organisations,” he additional stated.

The Karnataka chief has been criticized by the ruling BJP over the development of the statue. The proposed 101-foot statue atop a 13-foot pedestal shall be constructed at Kapalibetta in Harobele village, a predominantly Christian locality in Kanakapura.

State Income Minister R Ashoka stated the land for the statue isn’t owned by the Congress chief. The property – meant to be a pasture land for group use – is owned by the state authorities, he stated. “It is not Shivakumar’s property… it is government gomala land. I don’t know in what sense he (Shivakumar) has said he has purchased and given it… no one can donate it to anyone. I have sought a report from the District Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara,” he was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

In a tweet, one other state minister KS Eshwarappa stated: “To impress their leader, those in the Congress, who opposed the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, born in our holy country, are going to build from their own money a statue of Jesus, who was born in the Vatican.”

“Even Siddaramaiah (Congress leader) cannot stop him (Shivakumar) from becoming KPCC President now,” he added.

One other BJP MP from Mysuru, Partap Simha questioned the motive behind the statue development. In a tweet, he requested Mr Shivakumar if he had forgotten seers of Mutts like Siddaganga, Suttur and Adichunchanagiri. “Erecting the statute of Shivakumara swamiji (Siddaganga mutt) would have been like a crown on Kapalibetta- isn’t it?”.

The criticism in opposition to him was out of ”jealousy” in direction of his secular outlook, Mr Shivakumar stated. “The HD Kumaraswamy government had cleared the land and I paid money for it,” he responded amid criticism.