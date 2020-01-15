“Not Here To Listen To All This”: BS Yediyurappa’s Fury At Seer On Stage

Yediyurappa obtained up and nearly walked off the stage till he was persuaded to remain by the Lingayat seer.

Dropping his mood at a public occasion on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa obtained up and nearly walked off the stage till he was persuaded to remain by the Lingayat seer, Vachanananda Swami. What rattled the Chief Minister was the seer’s pitch for a cupboard put up for a BJP MLA throughout a non secular rally.

“CM, you are next to me. I want to tell you, don’t ignore Murugesh Nirani. If you don’t take care of him now, you will lose the support of the whole community,” mentioned Vachanananda Swami on the Lingayat rally in Davangere.

Mr Yediyurappa, grim-faced, instantly rose to his ft and fumed: “I am not here to listen to all this…I cannot work as per your demands. I am leaving.”

He touched the Seer’s ft and made to go away however Vachananda Swami urged him to remain. The Chief Minister lastly returned to his seat. Karnataka Residence Minister Basavaraj Bommai and different BJP leaders had been additionally on the stage.

Later, Mr Yediyurappa, whereas addressing the rally, provided to resign. He confused that he was compelled to “take care of” the 17 insurgent MLAs who had left their events to assist make him Chief Minister. “I request the seer, please understand my situation. 17 MLAs resigned as MLAs and ministers. Yediyurappa wouldn’t be Chief Minister if not for them. It’s because of their sacrifice and all your blessings that I’ve become CM of the state. Let seers give suggestions, I’ll come and discuss in person. If you don’t need, I’m willing to resign tomorrow. I’m not stuck to my chair.”

Murugesh Nirani, a legislator from Bilgi, belongs to the highly effective Lingayat group, and is counted amongst Mr Yediyurappa’s rivals inside the BJP as a face of the group. The Lingayats account for a piece of BJP votes in Karnataka.

Mr Yediyurappa is predicted to incorporate extra ministers in his cupboard later this month.

Within the 225-member Karnataka meeting, the cupboard can have no more than 34 ministers. Mr Yediyurappa has saved 16 spots for the MLAs whose defection introduced down the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition authorities and helped the BJP to take energy in Karnataka final yr. Most of them gained the by-election.

To accommodate them, the Chief Minister might must drop half a dozen ministers, which has generated resentment inside the ranks. His 17-member cupboard already has three deputy chief ministers — CN CN Ashwath Narayan, Laxman S Savadi and Govind M Karjol.

Experiences counsel Mr Yediyurappa will finalise ministers when Residence Minister Amit Shah, the BJP chief, visits Karnataka on Saturday.