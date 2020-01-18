“Not In 10 Generations”: Smriti Gandhi To Rahul Gandhi On Savarkar Remark

Smriti Irani hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his comment on Veer Savarkar. (File)

Varanasi:

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that even after his 10 generations, he will be unable to match the braveness of Veer Savarkar.

“Rahul Gandhi had recently said ‘I will not apologise. I am not Rahul Savarkar.’ I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations, you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar,” Ms Irani mentioned whereas addressing a rally in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act in Varanasi.

“It is the same Congress, which put Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Jai Prakash Narayan in jail during Emergency but left smuggler Karim Lala out in the open,” she mentioned.

Throughout Congress’ ”Bharat Bachao” rally in Delhi in December final 12 months, Rahul Gandhi had mentioned: “I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday Rahul Ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that. I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth.”