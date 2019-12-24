“Not Interested” In Raising Kashmir In UN Security Council: Russian Envoy

“Russia’s position is clear and is not changing,” mentioned the Russian envoy (Representational)

New Delhi:

Emphasising that the difficulty of Kashmir must be mentioned bilaterally between India and Pakistan, Russia on Wednesday mentioned that it’s “not interested” in elevating the matter within the United Nations Safety Council (UNSC).

Chatting with ANI, Russian Deputy Ambassador Roman Babushkin mentioned: “Russia’s position is clear and is not changing. We are of the position any issue between India and Russia should be resolved on a bilateral basis, according to Simla agreement and Lahore declaration. We have not interested in the issue into the international platforms including UNSC.”

The deputy envoy remarks come days after China put ahead a proposal to carry a gathering on the difficulty of Kashmir in the us. Nonetheless, the US, France, UK and Russia thwarted Beijing’s try and convene the assembly.

Following India’s scrapping of the provisions of Article 370, which give particular rights to Jammu and Kashmir in August this 12 months, China and Pakistan are making all efforts to lift the difficulty internationally.

The united states had met on Kashmir in August, the primary such assembly in a long time after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing.

