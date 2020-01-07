Not just for Christmas! People flog puppies on Gumtree

By Sophie Regulation For Mailonline

The festive season has solely simply ended but homeowners are already promoting canines they purchased as Christmas presents.

On-line market Gumtree has a number of listings from homeowners determined to do away with their canines simply two weeks after Christmas, with some even being flogged at no cost.

Causes for eliminating their new pooches embrace kids being allergic and transferring home.

Charity Canines Belief mentioned it acquired 277 calls from homeowners seeking to re-home their canines through the week of Christmas.

Different listings from homeowners eager to promote different puppies, aged six months and beneath, reveal they ‘do not have the vitality’ to play with the canine or are unable to deal with the ‘stress’.

UNWANTED PRESENT: One advert for a 12-week-old Cavachon pet in Dagenham, London, reveals the lovely pooch being listed for £900, with the proprietor explaining she purchased her as a Christmas current for her kids, who ended up being allergic

One advert for a 12-week-old Cavachon pet in Dagenham, London, reveals the lovely pooch being listed for £900, with the proprietor explaining she purchased her as a Christmas current for her kids, who ended up being allergic to it.

Recommendation on shopping for a pet on-line Canines Belief mentioned if one thing appears too good to be true, chances are high it’s. Listed here are some factors to observe if you’re excited about getting a canine: • At all times see pet and mum collectively at their house and ensure to go to greater than as soon as. • Ask plenty of questions and be sure you see all very important paperwork, reminiscent of a pet contract – which supplies plenty of details about their dad and mom, breed, well being, weight-reduction plan and extra. • When you have any doubts or really feel pressured to purchase, as onerous as it might be, stroll away. • For extra data go to the Canines Belief web site.

One itemizing in Falkirk reveals a 16-week-old Beagle, with the homeowners claiming they ‘wouldn’t have time’ to take care of the pooch on account of their work schedules.

An advert in Glasgow for a black German Shepherd mentioned: ‘Solely promoting him as I’ve been supplied a brand new job that can require me to be away from house most of every week!’

Charity Canines Belief have warned in opposition to shopping for puppies on-line, saying adverts ‘do not at all times give the complete image’ and will even have been illegally imported into the nation.

The charity have inspired homeowners who’re compelled to surrender as canine to talk to a rehoming charity first earlier than promoting it on-line.

A spokesperson mentioned: ‘It’s extremely simple these days to decide on a pet on the click on of a button however not all adverts give the complete image and the pups might even have been illegally imported into the nation. We’d at all times encourage potential canine homeowners to do their analysis first, particularly earlier than shopping for on-line.’

NEW JOB: This proprietor, from Glasgow, is promoting their three-month-old German Shepard pet as a result of they’ve been given a brand new job

NO TIME: One itemizing in Falkirk reveals a 16-week-old Beagle, with the homeowners claiming they ‘wouldn’t have time’ to take care of the pooch on account of their work schedules

NEEDS MORE ATTENTION: A five-month-old pet is being bought in Aberdeen as a result of the homeowners are ‘unable to giver her all the eye she wants’

Gumtree works with the RSPCA and DEFRA and the Pets Promoting Advisory Group (PAAG) to enhance animal welfare on-line.

A spokesperson mentioned: ‘We take the welfare of animals very severely at Gumtree and work onerous to make sure our website is a secure place to seek out pets in want of rehoming.

‘This consists of educating customers on how one can purchase pets safely and responsibly. We encourage anybody pondering of welcoming an animal into their household to familiarise themselves with our recommendation on how one can purchase pets safely and responsibly, which will be discovered on our web site.

‘When you have any issues a few itemizing, you’ll be able to report the advert to Gumtree, or contact the RSPCA instantly.

‘Gumtree actively discourage the “casual” buying and selling of animals on-line and work onerous to discourage unscrupulous operators via our obligatory paywall.’

TO STRESSFUL FOR THEIR CAT: An advert for a 10-week-old black cockapoo pet in Chelmsford, Essex, defined the canine is inflicting ‘stress for the cat’ and ‘throughout’

OTHER DOG IS UNHAPPY: A nine-week-old cavachon pet in Wombell, South Yorkshire was not ‘accepted’ by the homeowners different canine and so is being bought for £470