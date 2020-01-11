“Not My Headache”: Dhawan Reacts To India’s Problem Of Plenty At The Top

The Indian cricket group has been on fireplace in current instances, blowing away one group after one other at dwelling. The highest order led by Rohit Sharma has been firing on all cylinders with skipper Virat Kohli as constant as ever within the middle-order. Nevertheless, India’s optimistic outcomes and good performances from the batsmen has given a variety headache for the captain and the group administration. With T20 World Cup slated to start in October this 12 months, the Indian group will probably be seeking to finalise their taking part in XI as quickly as doable. However it’s simpler stated than carried out with the 2 opening slots throwing up an issue of a lot.

Requested about India’s opening conundrum after India’s 2-Zero T20I sequence win over Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan stated: “All three players are doing very well. For Rohit, 2019 was fantastic. Rahul has also done very well in the last two-three months and he is a very good player. And now even I’m there in the picture. I did well today (3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka on Friday) as well.”

“Well, this is not my headache. So, I’m not thinking too much about it because it’s not in my hands. I am happy that I did well in the two opportunities that I got,” added the left-hander.

Two opening slots and three constant openers? Belief @SDhawan25 to not take pointless stress. His job is to attain runs and he’s blissful doing that. #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qYHicVBTDT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

Whereas there’s little debating that vice-captain Rohit Sharma walks into one of many two openings place in restricted overs (be it ODIs or T20Is), the second spot is a straight up struggle between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan returned to the T20I fold within the Sri Lanka sequence after an damage layoff and hit the bottom working with scores of 32 and 52 within the second and third T20I. However, Rahul was the highest run-getter within the sequence, scoring a complete of 99 runs in two matches at a median of 49.50 and a strike-rate of 145.39.

KL Rahul grabbed his probabilities with each palms after coming in as a substitute for the injured Dhawan on the prime of the order. The fitting-hander registered scores of 62, 11 and 91 within the T20Is in opposition to the West Indies, and 6, 102 and 77 within the ODIs.

He continued his advantageous type by scoring 45 and 54 within the second and third T20I in opposition to Sri Lanka.

One other factor getting into Rahul’s favour is that he averages 44.17 in T20Is as in comparison with Dhawan who averages simply 28.35.

Because of his current type, Rahul may simply have stolen a march on Dhawan for the second opening slot however with time nonetheless remaining for the T20 World Cup, the latter has greater than sufficient time to cement his place within the taking part in XI.