“Not NRC, Need Register Of Unemployed People”: Prakash Raj Hits Out

Actor Prakash Raj has been a fierce critic of the federal government. (File)

Hyderabad:

Actor Prakash Raj as we speak mentioned that the nation doesn’t want statues that might price Rs three,000 crore and if the federal government needs to arrange a register, then it ought to make one on the nation’s unemployed youths and uneducated kids.

Addressing a protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) in Hyderabad, the actor claimed although the federal government needs the continuing battle to turn into violent, protesters ought to confine themselves to non-violent demonstrations.

“This country belongs to all. We do not want Rs 3,000 crore-statues. If the government wants to prepare a national register, it should make one which will have the number of unemployed and uneducated children,” Mr Raj mentioned.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Raj mentioned the nation’s youth will educate him classes in political science and make sure that he will get a level.

Mr Raj alleged that 19 lakh folks in Assam had been denied citizenship and claimed that even a Kargil battle hero’s identify was lacking from the NRC listing “because he is Muslim.”