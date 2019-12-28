Russia is constructing its personal web













Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has come to nationwide limelight with blockbusters like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, appears to have lastly discovered an acceptable hero for his subsequent movie. After approaching main names from Tollywood and Bollywood, the filmmaker is rumoured to have satisfied none aside from Prabhas to star in his subsequent flick.

Who All have been Approached earlier than?

The director has been severely criticised by a piece of viewers and critics for selling poisonous masculinity in Kabir Singh. Therefore, many heroes from Telugu and Hindi had reservations over working with him, stated studies.

Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu.PR Handout

Vanga had reportedly met the likes of Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor for his subsequent film, however many had turned down his supply. Now, Prabhas has agreed to work in his subsequent flick, reportedly titled as Satan.

Prabhas’ Subsequent Film

Prabhas shall be subsequent seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Jaan, which is a romantic film. The actor has develop into picky following the large success of the Baahubali franchise. However the failure of his earlier mega-budget flick Saaho has made his very cautious.

The actor appears to have agreed to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, however it’s not clear whether or not he has favored the script of Satan or another story. Nonetheless, the Baahubali actor is agency on not selling misogynistic views within the proposed flick.

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.PR Handout

Prabhas too has been approached by many filmmakers that embody Prashanth Neel, director of KGF franchise.