“Not Right To Say All Indians Are Hindus”: Union Minister To RSS Chief

Mumbai:

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally of the BJP, has disagreed with a press release by the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that the Sangh regards the 130 crore individuals of India as Hindu society, no matter their faith and tradition.

“It is not right to say that all Indians are Hindus. There was a time when everyone was a Buddhist in our country. If Mohan Bhagwat means everyone is an Indian, then it is good. In our country, people are from Buddhist, Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Parsi, Jain, Lingayat faiths and different communities live here,” the Union Minister of State for Social Justice instructed information company ANI.

Ramdas Athawale heads a faction of the Republican Social gathering of India (RPI), based by Dr BR Ambedkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had mentioned an RSS meet in Hyderabad: “The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu…In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society,” he mentioned.

The feedback by chief of the BJP’s ideological mentor was additionally condemned by opposition events akin to Mayawati occasion and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. “RSS wants India should have only one religion. That will not happen until the Constitution made by Ambedkar exists. This land believes in all religions,” Mr Owaisi mentioned.

“Entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society,” Mr Bhagwat mentioned. He additionally mentioned the nation is “Hindutvavadi” by custom.

Ramdas Athawale, nonetheless, agreed with Military chief Bipin Rawat’s criticism of the violence throughout protests over the citizenship legislation, saying “leaders are not those who lead masses in arson and violence”.

“The Army chief Bipin Rawat’s statement is right that our leaders should not take the people to the path of violence. I request all the protesters to keep their demands before the government but in a peaceful manner. The Citizenship Amendment Act is not anti-Muslim in nature,” he mentioned.

