Not Scared Of Probe Against Previous BJP Government: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai:

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated the earlier BJP-led authorities beneath him had functioned in a clear method, however the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was free to order any probe in opposition to it.

His assertion comes days after senior Congress chief Prithviraj Chavan referred to as the Devendra Fadnavis-led authorities because the “most corrupt” and stated an investigation might be carried out in all instances.

Speaking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, Devendra Fadnavis stated, “Don’t give threats, we are not scared. My government has been transparent. The present dispensation is free to order any probe. The government is free to do any inquiry it wants.”

He additionally accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities of working in a “vengeful” method.