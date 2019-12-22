Not Us, But Amit Shah Created Environment Of Fear, Uncertainty: Congress

“The Congress has always opposed any form of violence,” Anand Sharma mentioned

New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cost that the Opposition was “inciting” folks, and alleged that an atmosphere of worry and uncertainty has been created by Residence Minister Amit Shah’s assertion in Parliament that the NRC will probably be applied after the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

“The home minister’s statement in both the houses (on implementing NRC post CAA) has created an environment of fear, insecurity and uncertainty. It is primarily the government which is responsible for that,” senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma mentioned.

Countering the prime minister’s assertion that there are not any detention centres within the nation, Mr Sharma mentioned, “They are present in India. People are being kept there. Those people, who fought for us in Kargil War, have also been sent to those detention centres and the media showed it.”

“Even international media has made films of those detention centres and showed how in five rooms, 600 persons are being kept in Assam. Kids have been separated from their mothers. Families have been torn apart,” he mentioned a press convention right here.

At a time when protests are being held throughout the nation towards the CAA and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), Mr Sharma mentioned the prime minister ought to present a “healing touch” and if he’s “sensitive and serious”, he ought to name a gathering of chief ministers of all of the states on the Nationwide Integration Council (NIC) to debate this matter.

On the PM’s cost that the Opposition events, together with the Congress, are spreading lies and inciting folks on the NRC and the CAA, he mentioned, “The prime minister should speak responsibly. The Indian National Congress as the main opposition party, and the other opposition parties, they have the right to speak on people’s issues and country’s issues. This is also our responsibility.”

“This unsafe and uncertain environment was created by the government due to its hurry. The complete responsibility lies with the government….Only prime minister can improve the situation in the country,” the Congress spokesperson added.

Neither any Congress office-bearer nor any of its branches have participated wherever in any violent protests within the nation, he claimed. “The Congress has always opposed any form of violence,” he added.

Mr Sharma mentioned this case has been created as Residence Minister Amit Shah mentioned in each the homes of Parliament that the federal government is bringing the NRC in the entire nation.

“This is neither the Congress party’s statement nor that of the Opposition parties,” he clarified.

“It is the government’s responsibility to listen to people and clear their doubts. This matter (regarding NRC and CAA) is being heard in the Supreme Court. The Constitution Bench will hear it, so the government should wait and not implement it,” he added.

Those that query the federal government or criticise it are being labelled as if they don’t seem to be Indians and the nationwide pursuits usually are not near their hearts, Mr Sharma alleged.

“This is not in the interest of Indian democracy…the prime minister and his ministers should refrain from that (labelling),” he added.

“Right now, the complete attention of the Indian government should be on economy that is in tatters. At this time, no other discussion should be done. If you look at the kind of narrative there is in the country today, we find that the attention from the real issues has been diverted,” Mr Sharma mentioned.

On Prime Minister Modi’s comment made at a rally in Jharkhand final week that these indulging in arson in the course of the anti-CAA protests “can be identified by their clothes”, he mentioned, “There have been occasions when during elections the prime minister has made highly objectionable and provocative statements. He has mastered the art of double speak, I would say.”

“Citizens are citizens, it is not for the prime minister to label them because of what they wear,” he added.