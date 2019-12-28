“Not Your Business”: Chidambaram Slams Army Chief Over Citizenship Remark

P Chidambaram mentioned Normal Bipin Rawat shouldn’t touch upon civilian points.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Former House Minister P Chidambaram at present got here down closely on Military chief Normal Bipin Rawat over his criticism of political leaders opposing the Citizenship Modification Act, asking him to chorus from interfering in issues that do not concern him.

“It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war in accordance with your ideas and we will manage the country’s politics in accordance with ours,” he mentioned at a mega rally towards the controversial legislation in entrance of the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr Chidambaram additionally mentioned it was distressing that the federal government has instructed prime officers resembling Normal Rawat to make false claims. “Now, the Army general is being asked to speak up. Is this the job of the Army general? It’s a shame,” he mentioned. “Let me appeal to General Rawat… As you head the Army, you’d better mind your own business. What politicians will do, politicians will do.”

On Thursday, Normal Rawat had accused sure “leaders” of instigating protesters to bask in violence amid protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act. “Leadership is all about leading. When you move forward, everybody follows… But leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing with a large number of students,” he mentioned at a well being summit within the nationwide capital.

Opposition politicians responded by asking Normal Rawat if he wasn’t going past his transient by issuing such statements. “Leadership also means knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution you head,” Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned.

Normal Rawat will retire from service on December 31.

(With inputs from PTI)