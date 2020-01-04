Notices Sent To 46 For Vandalism During Muzaffarnagar Protests: Official

The accused had been discovered to be concerned in damaging public property throughout protests. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:

The Muzaffarnagar district adminstration in Uttar Pradesh has despatched notices to 46 individuals for his or her alleged involvement in damaging public property throughout anti-Citizenship Modification Act protests.

The notices to 46 individuals have been despatched by a panel arrange below extra district Justice of the Peace Amit Kumar by the authorities.

They’ve been advised that the authorities discovered their involvement in alleged vandalism through the protests towards the Citizenship Legislation on December 20 within the district, Mr Kumar stated.

The accused have been requested to ship their replies by January 9, he added.

In the meantime, 4 madrasa college students, arrested after violence throughout protests, had been launched on the orders of a courtroom as them police gave them a clean-chit in its report filed earlier than the chief judicial Justice of the Peace on Friday.