Notices To Over 160 People Ahead Of Bhima Koregaon Anniversary In Pune

The administration is making preparations close to Perne village to stop any violence. (File)

Pune:

Forward of the 202nd anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, the Pune Police have issued notices to over 160 individuals, together with right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, an official stated as we speak.

Milind Ekbote was arrested in March 2018 for allegedly instigating and orchestrating violence on January 1 final yr at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune through the bicentenary celebrations of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. He’s out on bail, at current.

Sambhaji Bhide was additionally booked and named within the FIR, however was not arrested.

“So far, we have issued notices to 163 people, including Bhide and Ekbote, and barred them from entering the district,” Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil stated.

The notices, as a part of preventive motion, have been issued to all these in opposition to whom instances have been registered in reference to the violence, he stated.

The district administration is making elaborate preparations at ‘Jay Stambh’ (victory pillar) close to Perne village, the place lakhs of individuals congregate yearly to supply tributes on the anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Violence broke out through the bi-centenary celebrations of Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018 by which one particular person was killed.

A number of Dalit teams observe the anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle, by which the British defeated the Peshwas of Maharashtra.

The memorial, positioned at Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar street, was constructed by the British within the reminiscence of troopers who died within the battle.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as troopers from the Mahar neighborhood have been a part of the East India Firm’s forces. The Peshwas have been Brahmins, and the victory is seen as an emblem of assertiveness by Dalits.