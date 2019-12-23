Notorious ‘Bachelor’ Villain Courtney Robertson Is Engaged — And Pregnant!

Couldn’t be happier for one-time actuality TV villain Courtney Robertson!

The infamous season 16 villain from The Bachelor is now engaged to boyfriend Humberto Preciado — and he or she’s pregnant with the couple’s first little one! Aww! So nice!

The 36-year-old former actuality TV star herself first introduced the information, confirming she’d been courting her hunky BF for practically a 12 months after assembly on Instagram. They’re throughout one another’s pages on the social networking web site, clearly blissful to share their lives (and their many journeys!) collectively — and shortly, with a child in tow!

The one-time actuality TV iconoclast revealed extra about her love for Preciado and their determination to start out a household, saying to Us Weekly (under):

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed I that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Awww! That’s so nice!

A very long time coming…

Robertson first rose to fame all the best way again in 2012, when she vied for Ben Flajnick‘s coronary heart on the enduring ABC actuality love present. She ended up profitable that season, and the pair obtained engaged within the season finale, however 9 months later they cut up after dishonest rumors and distance created too many issues to beat.

” width=”580″> Earlier than Arie was with Lauren, he apparently rocked Courtney’s world! / (c) Instagram/Lauren Burnham

By no means one to sit down on her laurels, the fiery brunette moved on up to now Bachelorette runner-up (and soon-to-be future Bachelor lead) Arie Luyendyk Jr., in addition to actors Adrian Grenier and Jesse Metcalfe, amongst another high-profile hunks.

She detailed these dalliances in her iconic 2014 memoir and tell-all guide, I Didn’t Come Right here To Make Pals, which took the world by storm and solidified her fame as a bad-girl on the fact TV scene. Within the guide, she detailed Arie’s sexual skills, Genier’s penis dimension, and the necessity to reassure Metcalfe whereas he was, um, performing… amongst loads of different issues.

Nowadays, although, it will seem Robertson has moved previous that part of her life, and he or she’s extra centered on her good-looking soon-to-be husband and their quickly rising household. And we couldn’t be extra excited for these two, because it seems they’ve discovered true happiness collectively! Yay!!

What do y’all take into consideration Courtney Robertson getting engaged and settling down, Perezcious readers?!

Congrats once more to the blissful anticipating couple!!!